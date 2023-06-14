K Balakrishnan calls Senthilbalaji arrest an example of BJP's 'jungle raj'

CHENNAI: Denouncing Minister Senthilbalaji's arrest as BJP's 'jungle raj', CPM secretary K Balakrishnan has commented that the saffron party has been using the central agencies to get even with its rivals.

He claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not followed the procedures to conduct an investigation. Senthilbalaji should have been summoned when he said he is ready to comply with the agency, Balakrishnan added.

The CPM leader said that Senthilbalaji was not even permitted to have food and medicines on time during the time of the raids.

Enforcement Directorate officials arrested Minister Senthilbalaji in the early hours of Wednesday. However, as he complained of chest pain, the minister was taken to Omandurar multi-specialty hospital for treatment.

