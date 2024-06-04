K Annamalai: 950 candidates, 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, but all eyes on this man and constituency

CHENNAI: There are nearly 1,000 candidates in fray for the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu. However, even amid predictions about a wave in favour of the DMK-led INDIA bloc, all eyes are on the outcome of one constituency – Coimbatore.

Thanks to BJP State unit chief K Annamalai’s brand of hyper aggressive politics that does not seem to believe in taking any prisoners, the contest in Coimbatore that would decide his electoral fortunes – some believe political future as well – is one that is closely followed by politicians, pollsters and public alike.

It is arguably one of the toughest contests. The ruling DMK has fielded Ganapathi P Rajkumar, a former Mayor of the western city, while the opposition AIADMK, which counts Coimbatore as one of its strongholds has fielded Singai G Ramachandran.

Also Read: Star Candidate: K Annamalai/ BJP

Annamalai’s no-holds-barred attacks against both the DMK and estranged ally AIADMK made him a much-hated figure for the two Dravidian majors, who spared no efforts or resources to ensure that he does not win.



The exit poll by Thanthi TV showed that Coimbatore witnessed the closest poll battles in Tamil Nadu, with only half a percentage point separating DMK, AIADMK and BJP – in that order. That is, the winner would be decided by a slender margin if all bets are off.

In the next few hours, it will be known if Annamalai’s gambit in taking the party away from the AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu was politically wise.

Incidentally, the former Indian Police Officer is celebrating his birthday today.



