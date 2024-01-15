Juvenile offender held in theft case escapes from home in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A juvenile offender, arrested in a theft case, escaped from a home for children in Coimbatore on Sunday. The boy, aged 17, was arrested by Singanallur police for his involvement in a theft case in Ondipudur. His involvement in the offence was confirmed as his fingerprints matched those lifted from the scene.

The boy was kept at a private home for children in Ukkadam, from where he managed to escape. Based on a complaint from authorities of the home, the Big Bazaar police have registered a missing case and are scrutinising CCTV’s in the locality to trace his whereabouts. Police said he was already involved in a theft case.

Special teams have been formed to nab the boy.