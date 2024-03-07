Justice Sunder Mohan recuses from hearing Nalini's plea

CHENNAI: Justice Sunder Mohan recused from hearing the plea of S Nalini, a released convict in former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, to provide escort for her husband to reach the Sri Lankan High Commission.

The case was listed before a division bench of Madras High Court (MHC) comprising Justice MS Ramesh and Justice Sunder Mohan. When the case was taken Justice Sunder Mohan recused from hearing the plea.

Hence, the bench directed the registry to post the matter before an alternate bench.

Petitioner S Nalini, stated in her petition that she and her husband Srikaran alias Murugan implicated in Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case and incarcerated for nearly 32 years. We are seperated from our only daughter for three decades, due to this we have encountered all sufferings and pain which is unexplainable, said the petitioner.

After our release from the jail in 2022, my husband Murugan was detained in Tiruchy special camp, as he is a Sri Lankan national and his movement outside the camp is highly restricted, said the petitioner.

Since our daughter is living in the United Kingdom (UK), we decided to spend the rest of our lives peacefully with her, said the petitioner.

The petitioner also stated that she attended the interview for securing UK visa, however the government is not allowing her husband to attend the interview, said the petition.

Pursuant to an order of MHC she approached the State to provide escort to her husband to visit the Sri Lankan High Commission, Chennai for all country passport and to secure permission to travel to UK. However, the State asked her to get appointment from the Sri Lankan High Commission, which is not needed, as her husband is permitted to visit the High Commission as a Sri Lankan national, the petition contended.

The petitioner also stated that the restrictions and conditions in the Tiruchy camp is severe and two detenues were dead in the camp within a month. Hence, the petitioner sought the MHC to direct the Union and State governments to provide escort to his husband from the camp to Sri Lankan High Commission, Chennai to secure all country passport.