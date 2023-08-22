Justice N Anand Venkatesh took cases against Thennarasu & KKSSR as suo motu

CHENNAI: In a major development, the Madras High Court has taken up two suo motu revision petitions against sitting Tamil Nadu Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and KKSSR Ramachandran, in the disproportionate asset cases in which both the Ministers were acquitted by a lower court.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, once again had set a new precedence in recent times pulling up the lower courts that were hearing the high-profile cases related to the elected members.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption booked a case against Minister Thangam Thennarasu and his wife Manimegalai, for disproportionate assets during his term as a School Education minister between 2006-2011 in the DMK regime.

Thangam Thennarasu submitted that it is a politically motivated case against him. The then Virudhunagar district principal judge M Christopher acquitted Minister Thangam Thennarasu and his wife from the case in last December.

Likewise, in 2012 the DVAC lodged a case against Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, his wife, and one another for accumulating assets that are disproportionate to his income.

The window period under investigation was during his tenure as DMK minister between 2006-2011.

The case was heard by the Virudhunagar district court. Minister Ramachandran submitted that it is a fabricated case against him to avenge.

The principal judge V Thilaham accepted the submission and acquitted him and his wife from the case as insufficient proof in the case, in last July.