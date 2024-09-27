Justice KR Shriram takes oath as 34th CJ of Madras HC, quotes couplets from Thirukkural

CHENNAI: Justice Kalpathi Rajendran Shriram was sworn in as independent India’s 34th Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on September 27 at the Governor's office in Raj Bhavan here.

Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice after handing over the warrant of appointment.

“I feel blessed to be associated with this great institution having the highest tradition and greatest values,” said Chief Justice KR Shriram while addressing fellow judges of the Madras High Court and members of the Bar.

“For the past 150 years, the Madras High Court has produced various legal luminaries and stalwarts. I only wish to play my part in upholding the high tradition of this court", the Chief Justice added. The Tamil-speaking judge concluded his address by referring to two couplets from Thirukkural, emphasising impartiality in the justice system.

Based on the Collegium recommendation, the Madras High Court got a full-time Chief Justice nearly four months after his predecessor SV Gangapurwala demitted office on May 23. Justice KR Shriram may have a full year of service at the Madras High Court as he retires on September 27, 2025.

High-profile delegates including former President Ram Nath Kovind, former Chief Justice of India Sathasivam, former judges of the Supreme Court Ibrahim Kalifulla, Indira Banerjee and the judges of the Madras High Court marked their presence during the swearing-in ceremony.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu, State ministers KN Nehru, K Ponmudy, S Regupathy, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and former minister D Jayakumar also took part in the event.

Chief Justice KR Shriram pursued maritime law from the prestigious King's College, London. On July 3, 1986, he enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa.

He was elevated as an additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on June 21, 2013, and later confirmed as permanent judge of the Bombay High Court on March 2, 2016.