Justice Jyothimani panel submits report on granite quarries in Madurai

CHENNAI: The high-level special committee led by retired Madras High Court judge P Jyothimani on Wednesday submitted its report on the alleged violations in the granite quarries in Madurai district.

Justice Jyothimani, accompanied by retired additional public director Geological Survey of India and retired additional director S Sudarshanam, presented the report to state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan at the Secretariat on Wednesday morning.

The high-level special committee examined the irregularities in 83 granite quarries in Madurai. The committee was constituted in February 2023 after several expert committees submitted their reports on violations in granite quarries in Madurai district.

The issue became a talking point in the state politics back then after a few media reports alleged mining of granite beyond permitted levels in quarries in Madurai.

The panel conducted a detailed inquiry and revisited the documents, besides conducting field inspection using modern technology to ascertain the minute details and the quantity and quantum of illegal quarrying of the minerals. The panel went through the reports submitted by district collector, revenue department and other government documents to corroborate the report.

Senior officials said that the reports ran for more than 2,500 pages. “Only after going through the entire report, we will be in a position to talk about the issue and its recommendations,” said the official.

Additional chief secretary of the Natural Resources Department K Phanindra Reddy and senior officials from the department were present while the Minister received the report.