Justice Joseph Kurian panel's office stripped bare within days of closure; Law Commission to take over

In the fast-moving developments, even the stationery bought for the panel has been returned. "Stationery items, printers and other office equipment for its functioning have been surrendered. These have now been handed over to the government," an official said.

No trace of the Kurian panel's functioning remained at the Chepauk facility, as the signboard was also removed on Tuesday. The State government plans to set up the recently reconstituted State Law Commission's office in the premises the committee vacated at the New State Guest House in Chepauk. Despite the weekend and Deepavali holiday in between, the government wiped out the Kurian panel's existence at the facility on Tuesday after announcing last Friday that it would end the committee's life.

The State government plans to shift the State Law Commission's office from the Thiru Vi Ka Industrial Estate in Guindy to the Chepauk premises.