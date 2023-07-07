Justice CV Karthikeyan posted Senthilbalaji's HCP case on July 11 and 12

CHENNAI: Justice CV Karthikeyan has posted the Habeas Corpus Petition (HCP) filed by Senthilbalaji's wife Megala challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, to July 11 and 12 for hearing.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for Enforcement Directorate (ED), and NR Elango for Senthilbalaji, submitted their tabulation of the points of difference between two judges in a split verdict, before the court.

The third judge CV Karthikeyan who was named to hear the HCP case scrutinized the tabulation and zero downed the points of difference in three points. Whether the HCP is maintainable or not, the ED officials have station house officer power or not, and the decision to exempt or not the treatment period which Senthilbalaji underwent from the custody period.

The Justice said that both counsels should limit their arguments within the scope of scrutinized points when the case is heard.

Senior counsel NR Elango requested the court to post the matter to July 11 to enable the accommodation of Senior counsel Kapil Sibal to appear physically before the court to represent Senthilbalaji.

However, Tushar requested some other date stating that on Tuesday, he will be engaged with the constitutional bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Accepting the requests Justice posted the matter to July 11 and 12 as per the convenience of both the counsels. Senior counsel Kapil Sibal is likely to physically appear in the court on July 11.

Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala named Justice CV Karthikeyan as the third judge to hear the HCP case as the division bench comprising Justice Nisha Banu and Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the split verdict in the high profile HCP case related to TN minister Senthilbalaji.