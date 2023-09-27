Justice Chandru's committee invites suggestions for caste free edu institutions

CHENNAI: Justice K Chandru's one-man committee has invited recommendations from educationalists, students and journalists to share their opinions to address caste-based discrimination in Tamil Nadu schools and colleges.

For the same, the Justice had written a letter to the director of the school education department requesting to share their inputs. Meanwhile, with all inputs, the committee will submit a report to the government in six months.

Following the incident of a class 12 boy and his sister belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) being allegedly attacked by students of a dominant caste at their residence at Nanguneri village of Tirunelveli district in August; the government had decided to address the prevailing issue of caste discrimination in institutions.

CM MK Stalin also pointed out that caste-based divisions within the younger generation are detrimental to the future well-being of TN.

"Recognising the urgent need for corrective actions, and understanding the significance of this issue, the government is taking steps to cultivate an environment within educational institutions that is free from caste and religious biases, "the CM responded in the wake of forming the committee.

In connection to which, a one-man committee that was promptly formed, have been directed to interact with educationalists, students, police officers, journalists, social workers, Child Welfare Committees (CWC), Juvenile Justice Board (JJBs), Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs) before submitting its report in specified time.

This committee analyses measures that would have to be taken to create an environment free of differences on the basis of caste, religion and other factors in educational institutions.

Additionally, the committee will also advise the government for setting up a grievance redressal mechanism for students to openly share their complaints. Besides this, the committee will list out guidelines and suggestions required to create a holistic environment for both students and teachers.

Further, the committee is also investigating other factors deemed necessary as per suggestions from the government.