Justice Chandru panel report on casteism in schools anti-Hindu, alleges Tamil Nadu BJP leader

TIRUCHY: Justice Chandru Committee’s recommendations on schools are just anti-Hindu and the state should withdraw the report, asked BJP state secretary Karuppu M Muruganandam on Tuesday.

He said that it is looking like a report by a politician. Speaking to reporters after party meeting in Thanjavur, he said, PM Narendra Modi had never acted against the Constitution at any form for the past 10 years and his only aim was to develop the nation globally. Demanding to transfer the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy to CBI, Muruganandam said the CM should visit the place personally and console the people there