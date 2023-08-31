Justice Anand Venkatesh calls DVAC a 'chameleon' while taking revision petition against OPS

CHENNAI: Justice N Anand Venkatesh came down heavily on the criminal judicial system and said that the DVAC (Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption) acts as a chameleon, it changes colour according to who is in power while taking a revision petition against former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Thursday.

Justice Anand Venkatesh took up a suo-motu revision petition in a disproportionate asset case in which OPS was set free by a lower court in 2012.

The judge observed that the previous three revision petitions against three sitting Ministers had a pattern and said that pattern has started from this case.

In every cases the DVAC acts as a chameleon, it changes its colour as per who is in power. The most unfortunate is the court also failing to do its duties, the judge observed.

In all the cases the DVAC has registered a case against who is in the Opposition party and later they came to power after 5 years, it intimated for re-investigation and files a final closure report which is unheard of in the criminal judicial system, observed the judge.

The court looks differently against MPs and MLAs and ordinary people, it is a shame to the criminal judicial system. If this situation to continues, we are failing our constitutional duties, observed the judge. Hence, he took up the criminal revision petition against a case that was closed a decade ago, the judge stated the reasons for taking up the case suo-motu.

Further, the judge directed the registry of the Madras High Court to issue the notice to the accused including OPS that the revision petition will be heard on September 27 and to put the copy of this Suo-motu case before the Chief Justice for information.