Justice Anand refuses to make contempt on R S Bharathi for commenting against him

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to entertain a suo motu contempt case against DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi for making comments against Justice N Anand Venkatesh.

On Friday, advocate R Krishnamoorthy mentioned before Justice Anand Venkatesh to take Suo - motu contempt against R S Bharathi for making comments against the judge relating to the series of suo-motu revision cases against DMK ministers.

However, Justice Anand Venkatesh refused to entertain the contempt case and observed that he is not worried about the comments expressed by the persons who are in public life, stating that they will say whatever they want. Further, the judge also acknowledged that he also watched the press meet given by Bharathi commenting on the judge.

On Thursday, R S Bharathi commented about the series of Suo - motu revision petitions taken up by Justice Anand Venkatesh against DMK ministers.

He said that the judge had followed a pick-and-choose policy.

He also referred that the same judge observed that it was a waste of time while hearing a case seeking an inquiry against former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami by CBI for alleged irregularities in highway contracts.