Junking all-pass system will usher in long-pending education overhaul: Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP chief K Annamalai on Tuesday emphasised the need to scrap the all-pass system and revamp the educational standards of students, standing by the saffron party-led Union government's move along those lines.

Addressing reporters at Kamalalayam, Annamalai expressed concern over the dismal performance of State students in crucial subjects such as English and Mathematics.

He asserted that this lacklustre performance exposes the need for a comprehensive assessment by State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh to evaluate students' academic prowess and implement remedial measures to bridge the knowledge gap.

Annamalai argued that the all-pass system, introduced in 1980 to incentivise school attendance, has outlived its purpose.

With near-universal enrollment, he believes the focus should shift to enhancing educational standards.

He squarely placed the responsibility on the State government to prioritise academic excellence over populist measures.

"The Tamil Nadu government must acknowledge the gravity of the situation and take concrete steps to improve the educational standards of our students, " Annamalai said.

"The all-pass system may have served its purpose in the past, but it is no longer tenable. We need to focus on imparting quality education that prepares our students for the challenges of the 21st century, " he added.

Annamalai also launched a scathing attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing them of perpetuating divisive politics that has compromised the academic environment and student interests.

"The DMK's brand of politics has vitiated the academic atmosphere in the State. It is high time they took responsibility for their actions," he claimed.

Annamalai's remarks came a day after the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) scrapped the 'no-detention policy' for classes 5 and 8 in central government-run schools, allowing them to fail those who do not clear the year-end exams. Following an amendment to the Right to Education Act (RTE) in 2019, at least 16 states and two Union Territories have already scrapped the 'no-detention policy' for the two grades. However, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had said that the state would continue to implement the policy up to Class 8.

The Centre’s move to allow schools to detain students who fail the year-end exams has raised concerns, especially among children from disadvantaged backgrounds, who may face barriers in continuing their education.

Minister Poyyamozhi termed the change as "regrettable," highlighting the potential hardships it could cause for children in poor families.

(With PTI inputs)