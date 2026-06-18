June 30 deadline to apply for vocational training courses at ITIs

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has officially invited applications for free vocational training courses at its Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for this academic year. Last date for submitting applications is June 30.
This initiative equips local youth with National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) certifications to ensure immediate employment and self-employment opportunities.
The ITI offers training for 6 technical courses ranging from 1-2 years for candidates interested in becoming computer operator and programming assistant (COPA), plumber, motor mechanic vehicle, electronic mechanic, fitter, and electrician. First preference is given to students from Chennai schools and children of GCC employees. Remaining vacancies will be filled by other eligible Chennai District candidates, adhering to government reservation guidelines.
The programme accepts male applicants aged 14-40, while there is no upper age limit for female applicants.
The curriculum integrates practical experience through a one-to-three-month internship, offering a monthly stipend between Rs 10,500 and Rs 15,000, depending on the partnering company. Additionally, students receive a monthly training stipend of Rs 750, with eligible students receiving an extra Rs 1,000 per month under the Tamil Pudhalvan and Puthumai Penn schemes. Benefits also include free uniforms, shoes, a bicycle, a bus pass, meals, and snacks.
Download forms from www.chennaicorporation.gov.in or collect them at GCC Industrial Training Institute campus at Lloyds Colony, Sudandira Nagar, Royapettah, Chennai.