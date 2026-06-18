June 30 deadline to apply for vocational training courses at ITIs

This initiative equips local youth with National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) certifications to ensure immediate employment and self-employment opportunities.

The ITI offers training for 6 technical courses ranging from 1-2 years for candidates interested in becoming computer operator and programming assistant (COPA), plumber, motor mechanic vehicle, electronic mechanic, fitter, and electrician. First preference is given to students from Chennai schools and children of GCC employees. Remaining vacancies will be filled by other eligible Chennai District candidates, adhering to government reservation guidelines.