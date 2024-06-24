June 3 will be celebrated as Semmozhi fest from 2025, says Minister MP Saminathan

CHENNAI: State Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity, MP Saminathan on Monday announced that the former chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's birth anniversary will be celebrated as Semmozhi festival from 2025.

Replying to the debate on demand for grants, MP Saminathan said, "The Tamil Nadu government had decided to celebrate the "Semmozhi festival" on June 3, every year, the birth anniversary of Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi), who has given the status of classical language to Tamil."

"To convey the excellence of the classical language Tamil and the pride of former chief minister M Karunanidhi to the students, essay and speech competitions will be held for the students studying in Class XI and XII every year through School Education department and for the college students through the Directorate of Collegiate Education, " he said.

He also announced that Rs 1,88,57,000 will be allocated for the cost of the Semmozhi festival and for awarding prize money to the winners.

"An award will be given in Karunanidhi's name to a person, who works for Tamil in appreciation of Karunanidhi's Tamil philanthropy. The award contains Rs 10 lakh cash reward and a sovereign gold medal. Rs 11 lakh fund will be allocated for this purpose, " Saminathan said in the Assembly.

"From 2025, January 25 will be observed as Mother tongue martyrs day every year. Nine Tamil Scholar's books will be nationalised. Financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh will be provided for conducting Tamil arts and cultural events in Delhi Tamil Sangam's auditorium. The Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Award" will be established. Rs 50 lakh will be given for the installation of Veerukaviyarasar Mudiyarasan in Sivaganga district. Financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh will be provided for the expansion work of Chandigarh Tamil Sangam building, " the minister read.