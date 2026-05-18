June 12 Mettur release impossible with current level at 79 ft

Between 2020 and 2025, the release from Mettur had been on time, except in 2024, and bumper harvests were observed. Kuruvai harvests even surpassed the targets and achieved an historic harvest. Samba was also very successful during these years.

However, the storage level and storage at Mettur declined to 79 feet and 41.035 TMC, respectively, compared to the previous year's 108 feet storage level and a storage of 76.031 TMC. As there is a custom of releasing water from Mettur only when the water level stands above 100 feet, the release of water on June 12 has become impossible this year. Farmers who have commenced kuruvai cultivation have been led to use borewell as the groundwater level is comfortable in several parts of the delta region.