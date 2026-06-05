Jumbo tramples construction worker to death in Erode

COIMBATORE: A 40-year-old construction worker was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Kadambur in Erode on Wednesday night.
The deceased, identified as Basuvaraj of Guthiyalathur near Kadambur, was returning home by his two-wheeler after work when a wild elephant emerged from the adjoining forest and blocked his path near the 12th Mile area.
Basuvaraj attempted to flee; however, the elephant lifted him with its trunk and threw him to the ground before trampling him to death.
He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. His body was sent to the GH in Sathyamangalam for post-mortem.