Jumbo bites crude bomb in Kovai, dies

COIMBATORE: A wild elephant died after biting a crude bomb (avuttukai) in Coimbatore outskirts on Tuesday. The 6-year-old elephant was spotted in a critical condition in Thadagam near Coimbatore forest range by forest department staff.

Efforts by veterinarians to revive the animal by administering medicine and glucose failed as the elephant died by afternoon. The elephant had starved for several days due to deep injuries in its mouth.

It had bit a crude bomb kept by poachers to hunt wild boar, said officials. The bomb blasted in its mouth resulting in injuries. A post mortem was carried out and an investigation is underway.