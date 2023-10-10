Judge recuses from hearing Santhan’s deportation plea

CHENNAI: Justice Sunder Mohan of the Madras High Court on Monday recused himself from hearing the petition filed by Santhan, a convict in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, for deportation to his native country Sri Lanka.

The case was listed before a division bench comprising Justice SS Sundar and Sunder Mohan. However, Justice Sunder Mohan recused himself from hearing the case.

As one of the judges from the bench recused himself from the case, the bench could not continue to hear it. The bench has directed the registry to list the matter before some other court.

Santhan said that his mother Maheswari is seriously ill who is residing in Sri Lanka and wanted to be deported to the island nation to take care of her.