JPC on ONOE lost opportunity to interact with SC judges, political objections unfortunate: DMK MP

“Every institution has a different perspective. Legislators will look at the federal and democratic implications. Election commissioners will bring their experience of conducting elections. Administrators can speak about the practical and logistical consequences. Constitutional experts can examine the legal architecture. Former chief justices can provide valuable insights into constitutional questions and institutional implications,” Wilson said.

That is precisely why the Committee has been speaking to everyone and the objective is to identify the constitutional, legal, financial, administrative and practical consequences of the proposed reform and to see whether the Bill can be strengthened by addressing those concerns, the DMK MP said.

“That is the job of a Parliamentary committee. In this spirit of broad-based consultation, I suggested that this Committee hear the views of the present Chief Justice of India and other judges of the Supreme Court of his choosing through a study tour,” Wilson said in a seven-page clarification submitted to the panel.

The meeting between the JPC and the Supreme Court judges was fixed for October 6 before it was cancelled.