Journey to Economic Independence: Amid stigma & lack of aid, TN transpreneurs dare to dream

“Today, when I go to collect vessels, shop owners treat me with respect and offer me a seat. I realise that if we are economically independent, we will earn respect,” said Ammu, who also sells fish once a week to meet her family’s needs.

What worries the couple, however, is the lack of government support. “I approached banks for a loan to improve my business, but none was ready to help. Even my repeated petitions to the Collector, seeking financial support, did not yield a positive result,” she said, adding that bank loans would help them establish a fish business with export potentials.

Forty-one-year-old Nila, a trans activist from Chennai, said she faced many challenges in establishing her food outlet, Pasi-6 Trans Kitchen, despite receiving support from business communities.

Nila alleged that she had been waiting for nearly three years for a seed loan of Rs 75,000 that was promised to her by the officials of the Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project (TNRTP), Chengalpattu.

A member of the Tamil Nadu Transgender Welfare Committee, Nila said she and other trans persons had submitted a proposal to Social Welfare Department officials in 2023, seeking Rs 2.5 lakh in financial assistance for each of six transgender self-help groups to start food businesses in six cities. However, their proposal was not approved.

“Government officials advised me to approach the TNRTP for a seed loan in 2023. Every time I approached them, they told me that my name was on the list, but no one sanctioned the loan,” she rued.

Despite the financial constraints, she works as a freelancer, supplying sandwiches and juice for business events and earning about Rs 9,000 per order. “If I get financial aid, I can run my business throughout the year,” she said.

Gunavathi, a trans woman in Dindigul, said she was struggling to run her traditional food business because of social stigma. “The first struggle was finding a shop. And when I managed to find one, other businesses in the area discouraged customers from coming to my shop,” she recalled.

Though Gunavathi suffered losses because of the hostile campaign, she said she was determined to fight back. “I recently put up a social media post, condemning those who humiliated me. After it went viral, people stopped stigmatising me,” she said, adding that her monthly earnings have now gone up to about Rs 15,000.

Nattranaiyaam, a natural food and snacks unit in Madurai run by Manam, a trans resource centre, and Akshya Bridge Studio and Space in Tiruvallur, run by trans woman Akshya, have sustained with the support of corporate social responsibility grants.