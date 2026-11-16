Journalists must shape society with truth, courage: MK Stalin on National Press Day

In a message posted on X, Stalin said journalism should not involve blindly forming opinions based on personal likes and dislikes or assumptions presented as common sense.

He emphasised that journalists have a larger responsibility towards society and the quality of public discourse.

Describing the media as democracy’s fourth pillar, the DMK leader said its central task was to guide and reform social thinking, particularly when society appeared to be moving towards intellectual or moral decline.

The importance of this responsibility, he said, was why the media’s role was considered even more significant than that of democracy’s other three pillars. His message placed the pursuit of truth and the ability to influence society constructively at the heart of journalism.