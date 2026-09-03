Joseph Vijay’s PM projection is MLAs’ wish, not TVK stand: Minister Venkataramanan

His remarks came amid growing assertions by TVK legislators that Joseph Vijay should be projected for the Prime Minister’s post, while Congress has maintained that Rahul Gandhi would be its choice for the 2029 elections.

“Only our MLAs are expressing their wish and willingness. Anyone can express their wishes. There is time. In the future, the government led by CM C Joseph Vijay will decide and take the right decision as we approach 2029,” Venkataramanan told reporters here.