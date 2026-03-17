Jolarpettai signal maintenance to impact Bengaluru, Erode train services

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced changes in train services owing to signal maintenance work at Jolarpettai.
According to a press release, the MEMU train departing from Bengaluru to Jolarpettai at 8.45 am on March 18, 19, and 24 will operate only up to Somanayakkanpatti.
Services between Somanayakkanpatti and Jolarpettai will remain partially cancelled.
Similarly, passenger trains leaving Erode for Jolarpettai on the same dates will be short-terminated at Tirupattur. Services between Tirupattur and Jolarpettai will be cancelled.
The affected trains will return from their respective short termination points.
Meanwhile, the Vande Bharat Express departing from Bengaluru Cantonment to Madurai will leave 45 minutes late on March 18 and 19, departing at 2.15 pm instead of its scheduled 1.30 pm.