Joining evil force grave mistake: Sasikala

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Friday said that the decision of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to join the “evil force” of DMK was a “grave mistake” and accused the party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of dictatorial tendencies leading to such developments.
The former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s aide alleged that at a time when the DMK “stands as a malevolent force that must be eradicated from Tamil Nadu,” joining it under the belief that it is the “mother party” was a serious miscalculation.
However, Sasikala blamed AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami as the root cause of OPS’s decision. “That person (leading to such a development of OPS joining DMK) is none other than the one who has arrogantly proclaimed that there is no one else but himself in AIADMK, who has declared himself the leader on his own, who has been deceiving those around him, who remains under the complete control of the DMK and has expelled everyone from the AIADMK, and who continues to act against the policies of the Amma,” Saiskala said in a post on X.
“The time of destruction for these betrayers is drawing near. In this context, in the upcoming Assembly elections, under my leadership, the blood of the revolutionary leader Amma will surely vanquish the enemies and the betrayers”, Sasikala said.