Joining evil force grave mistake: Sasikala

However, Sasikala blamed AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami as the root cause of OPS’s decision. “That person (leading to such a development of OPS joining DMK) is none other than the one who has arrogantly proclaimed that there is no one else but himself in AIADMK, who has declared himself the leader on his own, who has been deceiving those around him, who remains under the complete control of the DMK and has expelled everyone from the AIADMK, and who continues to act against the policies of the Amma,” Saiskala said in a post on X.