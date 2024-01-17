Join “Saffron party” immediately; or discharge Constitutional duty: Minister tells Guv

CHENNAI: State law minister S Regupathy vented his ire at Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for calling Poet Thiruvalluvar a Sanathani and said that the Governor could join the "saffron party" immediately to make political statements.



In a series of messages posted on micro blogging site 'X' on Tuesday, Regupathy said, "Honourable governor is in the habit of courting controversies by making statements on many issues he does not have knowledge of but pretends to know."

Recalling the Governor's earlier controversial statements on the name of the state and subsequent retraction after public outrage, Regupathy said that the Governor has dragged Valluvar this year. "Instead of discharging his duty in accordance with the oath he took, the governor was busy painting saffron on everything he laid his hands on. He has turned his attention towards Thiruvalluvar today."

"Some tradition it seems! People of TamilNadu are well aware that the tradition has oppressed crores of people for 2,000 years. The governor is unaware that the principle of Thirukkural was opposed to the Vedic principles. Just because he holds the office of Governor, he believes that whatever he says is gospel truth. The governor could immediately join the Saffron party and speak politics. If it takes time, he could desist from speaking about Thiruvallur without knowledge, and instead, attempt to act in accordance with the Constitution, " the state law minister said.