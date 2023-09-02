Join hands against 'One nation, One election': Vaiko

CHENNAI: Urging the democratic and progressive forces to join hands against 'One nation, One election' policy of RSS that strives to form a Hindu Rashtra, MDMK general secretary said that BJP is running an authoritative government in the centre.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the BJP government under Narendra Modi is concentrating powers in Delhi by implementing one nation, one religion, one language, one culture, one education, one tax and one family card since 2014.

"Following this, the Modi government is trying to implement one nation, one election.

A panel has been formed under former president Ramnath Govind. It is unacceptable as appointing a former president to head a panel is against the practice. The RSS-BJP government is striving to form Hindu Rashtra, " he said.

He added the government has convened a special parliament session from September 18 to September 28.

"It is said that a draft bill on one nation one election will be tabled in the special session. Democratic and progressive forces should join hands to defeat the RSS-BJP's plan to form a Hindu Rashtra by destroying democratic principle, " he urged.