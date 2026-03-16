Jobs Over Politics

The political discourse surrounding the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections has begun to gain pace. Early indications suggest that political parties' campaigns will center around widely known conventional themes. Campaign narratives of political parties and television debates are anticipated to be dominated by center-state tensions, language politics, promises of freebies, and ideological stances.
Beyond this political rhetoric, the conversations between the people reveal a completely different reality altogether. For people, discussions do not revolve around political ideologies. It is more about livelihoods, employment, and stability. These are the ones who understand the heartbreaking experience of witnessing their lives take an unpleasant turn when, almost quickly, a reliable source of income vanishes, and the prospect of a secure future for the region fades overnight.
This experience is real for the people of Thoothukudi. As the closure of the Sterlite copper facility halted industrial activity in the region, it also impacted thousands of people's lives. Jobs disappeared, small businesses stagnated, and many workers were forced to move to other cities in search of work and take up odd jobs for survival. Since then, a lot of local voices have battled to be heard over conflicting narratives, false information, and political discourse.
When people are given the opportunity to express their views directly, their priorities are reflected clearly. One of the biggest news aggregators in India, Dailyhunt, has recently conducted a public survey that provides an insightful look at the public’s viewpoint. "Do you support reopening Sterlite's Green Copper Plant for jobs and development?" was the survey's simple yet significant question.
The response was surprising. Out of 1,000,026 participants, 86% supported reviving the Green Copper plant. This strong majority indicates a clear public preference for economic restoration and employment creation. It demonstrates that the public prefers rebuilding livelihoods and restoring economic stability over politics.
This is equally visible on the ground in Thoothukudi. The people have started to increasingly speak about the economic vacuum created by the plant's closure. Although there has been a ripple effect across sectors due to the plant's closure, it was the people who suffered the most.
Velammal, a resident of Thoothukudi, conveyed that the plant's closure has severely impacted the industrial activities of the region. She also conveyed, through the course of the interaction, that the plant's closure has led to unemployment in the regions around Thoothukudi.
Another resident, Mariappan, feels that restoring the facility will help to restore livelihoods and stabilize incomes in the region. For the people, rebuilding the plant ultimately means restoring livelihoods. Today, the people whose lives were most affected by the plant's closure are calling for it to reopen.
Thus, the message that emerges from the ground is impactful as people are placing a higher priority on jobs, economic stability, and their future, and not any political rhetoric.
In many ways, the voices emerging from Thoothukudi reveal a more profound reality about public opinion. The discussion transcends politics when livelihoods are at risk. Work, dignity, and the desire for economic opportunity to return to one's hometown become central themes.
The priorities of the voters are already apparent in daily conversations across regions. The only question is whether the election conversation will once again follow a politically convenient path or rise to confront these real concerns of the people.
The Author is President, Thoothukudi Makkal Vazhvadharam Padhukappu Sangam (Thoothukdi People's Livelihood Protection Association)