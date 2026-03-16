Jobs Over Politics

Beyond this political rhetoric, the conversations between the people reveal a completely different reality altogether. For people, discussions do not revolve around political ideologies. It is more about livelihoods, employment, and stability. These are the ones who understand the heartbreaking experience of witnessing their lives take an unpleasant turn when, almost quickly, a reliable source of income vanishes, and the prospect of a secure future for the region fades overnight.

This experience is real for the people of Thoothukudi. As the closure of the Sterlite copper facility halted industrial activity in the region, it also impacted thousands of people's lives. Jobs disappeared, small businesses stagnated, and many workers were forced to move to other cities in search of work and take up odd jobs for survival. Since then, a lot of local voices have battled to be heard over conflicting narratives, false information, and political discourse.