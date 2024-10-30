Jobs for youth Centre’s top priority, says Union Min at Rozgar Mela in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday said the utmost priority of the central government is to create job opportunities for youth.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is according the highest priority for job creation to youth. When a youth is employed, his entire family gets elevated. That’s the thinking behind it,” he said, while participating in the 10th edition of Rozgar Mela at a private college in Coimbatore.

The minister gave away 191 appointment letters to recruits in central government departments such as the Department of Posts, railways and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Chaudhary said the central government gives importance to entrepreneurship through the Mudra Yojana Scheme, develops the skill sets of youth through Skills India Mission 2.0 and encourages start-ups through the Startup India scheme.

“It is our vision to see a developed India by 2047-the 100th year of the country's independence. The youth should fulfill their duties to the motherland for India to attain ‘Viksit Bharat’ status. By removing outdated laws and unnecessary compliances in the country, our weakness has now been turned into strength,” he said.

A Saravanan, Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu-West, Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and SK Vimalanathan, chief commissioner (preventive) of the Tiruchy Customs Zone were among those who participated in the event.

Caption: Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary giving away appointment orders to a youth