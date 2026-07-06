Jobs for Karur victims' kin welcome move: CPI

Addressing reporters after the party's executive committee meeting in Tiruchy, Veerapandian said the government should deal firmly with crimes against women and children and ensure swift punishment for offenders.

He also appealed to political parties in Tamil Nadu to create awareness against crime and work towards building a society that stands united against criminal activities.

Condemning Governor RV Arlekar's review meeting in Madurai, Veerapandian alleged that it was against the State's sovereignty and said the Governor should not function as a "parallel government" against the people's elected government.

On the Mekedatu issue, he urged the Union government not to remain a mere spectator, warning that the proposed dam could strain relations between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and affect national unity.