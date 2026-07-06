Jobs for Karur victims' kin welcome move: CPI

TIRUCHY: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Monday welcomed the TVK government's decision to provide jobs to family members of the victims of the Karur stampede on humanitarian grounds, but urged the government to accord equal priority to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of women and children.
Addressing reporters after the party's executive committee meeting in Tiruchy, Veerapandian said the government should deal firmly with crimes against women and children and ensure swift punishment for offenders.
He also appealed to political parties in Tamil Nadu to create awareness against crime and work towards building a society that stands united against criminal activities.
Condemning Governor RV Arlekar's review meeting in Madurai, Veerapandian alleged that it was against the State's sovereignty and said the Governor should not function as a "parallel government" against the people's elected government.
On the Mekedatu issue, he urged the Union government not to remain a mere spectator, warning that the proposed dam could strain relations between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and affect national unity.
Veerapandian also raised concerns over the worsening drinking water shortage across Tamil Nadu and said farmers were struggling due to inadequate irrigation water. He urged the State government to press Karnataka to release Cauvery water as per the tribunal's award.
He further criticised the Union government over the continuing rise in fuel prices, alleging that it had failed to take effective measures to curb the increase.