Job seeker to legislator, TVK’s Ramesh marks changing times

Four years ago, Ramesh was not part of any established political ecosystem. He was not the son of a politician, nor did he possess financial muscle or organisational influence. Like thousands of ordinary youngsters navigating uncertainty, he was searching for an opportunity. In what has now become a widely circulated social media memory, Ramesh once sent a message on X in response to a job-related post, seeking work. The message reportedly remained unanswered for over a year.

Today, the same youngster walks into the Assembly as a first-time MLA after registering a decisive victory in Srirangam by defeating the DMK candidate with a margin of 33,590 votes.