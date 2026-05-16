Job seeker to legislator, TVK’s Ramesh marks changing times

CHENNAI: There are moments in politics that go beyond victory margins, campaign slogans and electoral arithmetic. They reveal how power shifts, how parties evolve and how new political cultures quietly begin to take shape. The rise of S Ramesh (31), formerly a content writer, the newly elected Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam MLA from Srirangam, is one such story.
Four years ago, Ramesh was not part of any established political ecosystem. He was not the son of a politician, nor did he possess financial muscle or organisational influence. Like thousands of ordinary youngsters navigating uncertainty, he was searching for an opportunity. In what has now become a widely circulated social media memory, Ramesh once sent a message on X in response to a job-related post, seeking work. The message reportedly remained unanswered for over a year.
Today, the same youngster walks into the Assembly as a first-time MLA after registering a decisive victory in Srirangam by defeating the DMK candidate with a margin of 33,590 votes.
In a political landscape often criticised for being inaccessible to first-generation entrants, Ramesh's emergence has become a talking point far beyond TVK's support base. Even critics of the party privately acknowledge that his rise represents a rare instance of organisational politics rewarding field work over pedigree.
Those familiar with TVK's internal evolution say Ramesh had been working quietly since the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam days, long before the party's launch. He was among the young cadre who remained consistently visible at the grassroots level, handling mobilisation, constituency engagement and political communication.
His role became more prominent after TVK formally entered electoral politics. When the party appointed spokespersons, it was often Ramesh who responded swiftly to allegations levelled by rival parties, issued rebuttals, and articulated the party's position through sharply worded statements. Within the organisation, he gradually earned the reputation of being disciplined, accessible and politically grounded.
What further strengthened his image among the cadre was the manner in which he contested the election. With limited financial backing, Ramesh is learnt to have mortgaged his house to sustain campaign expenses. Rather than relying on spectacle-driven politics, he stayed rooted in the constituency, spending months building booth-level connections and engaging directly with residents across Srirangam.
Senior party leaders privately admit that Vijay closely monitored such constituency-level commitment before finalising candidates. In Ramesh's case, the leadership appears to have viewed persistence and loyalty as political capital.
The symbolism surrounding his victory has only grown after visuals of him arriving with his family for the oath-taking went viral online. For many youngsters watching the State politics, the images carried a deeper emotional resonance. They reflected not privilege entering power, but aspiration finding representation.
Within TVK circles, Ramesh is now increasingly viewed as part of the party's emerging second line of leadership. His name has already begun circulating in discussions about a possible Cabinet expansion. Whether that materialises or not, his political trajectory has already altered perceptions within the party.
Ramesh's story is not merely about an electoral victory. It is about how modern political movements sustain themselves by identifying workers beyond traditional power structures. At a time when money and dynasty are often seen as the defining currencies of politics, his rise has given the TVK cadre a narrative they believe validates the party's internal culture.
In the end, what makes the story compelling is its simplicity. An ordinary middle-class youngster with no political inheritance entered public life through sheer organisational work, survived the uncertainty of grassroots politics and eventually found a place in the Assembly.