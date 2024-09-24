Job scam: Former AIADMK minister, daughter booked by DVAC in Salem

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) sleuths in Salem booked ex-AIADMK Minister N Subramanian in a job scam.

Police said Subramanian, while serving as a Minister for Adi-Dravidar Welfare from 2011 to 2015 during the AIADMK regime, took Rs 65 lakh from one K Munusamy from Johnsonpet in Salem promising government jobs as cooks in Adi-Dravidar hostels.

The complainant gave the money to get the posting as cooks for twenty persons. However, Subramanian failed to honour his promise and returned only Rs 23.5 lakh to him.

He then refused to return the remaining Rs 41.5 lakh and also issued death threats along with five others at his native village in Pudukottai.

Following this, Munusamy complained to Salem City crime branch police, which was then transferred to DVAC for an investigation. Meanwhile, based on the court’s direction, the DVAC sleuths have booked the ex-minister and his daughter and further inquiries are under way.