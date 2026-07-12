Job scam: Chennai man held for conning youth of Rs 2 lakh

Complainant Saravanan (28), a resident of Anna Nagar West Extension, stated that he became acquainted with a woman who claimed to be a cancer researcher in Mumbai, working at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. After she promised an accountant job at the hospital, he transferred a total of Rs 2 lakh to her assistant, Gokulakrishnan, through GPay.

The duo later handed him an appointment order. However, when he went to the hospital, he found that the job order was fake. Following his complaint, the police arrested Gokulakrishnan (36), a resident of Magaliyamman Koil Street in St Thomas Mount.