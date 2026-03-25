Job regularisation: JIPMER threaten poll boycott

PUDUCHERRY: Daily wage workers employed at JIPMER Hospital in Puducherry have been staging various phases of protest demanding regularisation of their jobs.
In this situation, they gathered in front of the JIPMER administrative office on Tuesday morning and staged a protest.
The union president, Sivasankar, led the protest, with more than 100 persons, including general secretary Chelladurai, taking part.
They also warned that they would boycott the elections if they were not given promotion. On receiving information, Gorimedu police inspector Nagaraj and police personnel rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters. Following the talks, the protesters withdrew their agitation.