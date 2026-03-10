JMMK withdraws support to Vijay's TVK

CHENNAI: The JMMK has reportedly withdrawn the support it had extended to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Party sources said the decision was taken due to dissatisfaction with the party’s functioning, according to Maalaimalar.
The JMMK, which supported the AIADMK for more than ten years, had announced last year that it would back TVK, the political party launched by actor Vijay that is preparing to contest elections for the first time. The party has now reversed that decision and is expected to support the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) instead.
It has also reportedly sought an opportunity from the DMK to contest in the upcoming elections.
JMMK founder MF Thameem said, “We travelled with TVK for the past eight months. As their functioning was not satisfactory, we have withdrawn our support. Even after being advised to personally meet the victims of the Karur incident, Vijay did not go. In the upcoming elections, we will support the DMK-led alliance. We have also asked for an opportunity to contest.”