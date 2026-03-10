JMMK withdraws support to Vijay's TVK

Party sources said the decision was taken due to dissatisfaction with the party’s functioning, according to Maalaimalar.

The JMMK, which supported the AIADMK for more than ten years, had announced last year that it would back TVK, the political party launched by actor Vijay that is preparing to contest elections for the first time. The party has now reversed that decision and is expected to support the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) instead.