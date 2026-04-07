JIPMER to shut OPD services on April 9 for polling day

CHENNAI: Outpatient services at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry will remain suspended on April 9 (Thursday) on account of the State Assembly elections, the institute stated on Tuesday.
The closure coincides with the declaration of a government holiday for polling, the statement noted.
Patients have been advised to avoid visiting the OPD on the day, while emergency services will continue to function without disruption, the institute noted.
The premier medical institution said the measure was in line with election-related arrangements and urged the public to plan their visits accordingly.