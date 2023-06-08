Jinnah apprises DGP of court directions on police representation

CHENNAI: The State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu to instruct the higher officials that only police personnel who are prepared with particulars of the case should be sent to the Court.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandra of the Madras HC passed the direction in a bail petition after noting that the police officer who was deputed by the investigation agency to assist the public prosecutor was fumbling without knowing the particulars of the case.

The Justice also mentioned that the court repeatedly brought it to the notice of the public prosecutor and orally directed him to inform the DGP and ensure that personnel having sufficient knowledge about the case should be sent to the court. Noting the HC directions the Public Prosecutor communicated to the DGP seeking his intervention in the matter.