Jibe at NDA, but more could join: TNCC president Manickam Tagore

Tagore reiterated that the Congress would continue to oppose the proposed delimitation exercise, calling it "completely against Tamil Nadu." Referring to Parliament proceedings on April 17, he said all 40 MPs from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had united to defeat the delimitation-related legislation in the Lok Sabha.

Tagore also recalled that political parties in Tamil Nadu had celebrated the Bill's defeat by tearing up copies of it and bursting crackers, and said he hoped the same united stand would continue.

He defended Rahul for not raising the Cauvery or Mekedatu issues during his Tamil Nadu visit; ultimately, what matters is that water has been released into the Cauvery due to rains in Karnataka's catchment areas. Rahul is a good omen. When he came, water started flowing. What else do you want? He responded to reporters.

Drawing a comparison with Karnataka, Tagore said all political parties there stood united in protecting their state's interests in the Cauvery issue, whereas parties in Tamil Nadu were allowing political considerations to override the State's interests.

He also targeted Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, urging him to learn from former Karnataka BJP Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, whom he said had consistently defended Karnataka's interests on the Cauvery issue. "You are in Tamil Nadu, but you are acting against Tamil Nadu's interests," Tagore alleged.