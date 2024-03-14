Jharkhand worker killed in soil cave-in; CM announces solatium

COIMBATORE: A 20-year-old migrant worker died and another hospitalised after a portion of mud caved in while they were involved in digging a pit to construct a building in Ooty on Wednesday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled Rizwan’s death and said the state government would make arrangements to send his body to his native place. He announced Rs 2 lakh as ex-gratia to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the other worker undergoing treatment.

Police said Rizwan 20 and Zakeer 26 along with two other workers, all hailing from Jharkhand, were involved in digging pits for constructing a house near gene park, when the tragedy happened.

“While the duo was standing in the 20 feet deep pit, a large portion of the mud above fell on them. As both the workers were buried beneath the mud, the other panicked workers began rescue efforts,” police said.

Soon the fire and rescue personnel joined their efforts and took both the workers alive in a serious condition. As Rizwan gasped for breath, he was given oxygen support while being taken to Ooty Government Hospital. Despite treatment, he died, while his colleague is undergoing treatment. Only last month, six women workers involved in construction work were buried alive after a portion of a public toilet collapsed on them in a freak mishap in Lovedale in The Nilgiris.

The Ooty Central police registered a case and arrested landowner Mathew 45 and supervisor Nazarulla. Further inquiries are on.