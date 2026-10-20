Jharkhand girl, 8, missing for five days near Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: Police have launched an intensive search for an eight-year-old girl from Jharkhand who has been missing for five days from Karumangazhani village near Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district.
The Sriperumbudur police have formed a special team to trace the girl and are using drones and a sniffer dog named Tiger to search the village and surrounding areas.
The girl had been staying with her grandparents in Karumangazhani after her mother, Kalpana, travelled to their native state of Jharkhand a few days ago.
According to the police, the girl reportedly left home on Friday evening and was seen walking near the Bengaluru National Highway. She did not return home, prompting her grandparents and relatives to search for her in several places.
They subsequently lodged a complaint with the Sriperumbudur police, who registered a case and intensified the search.
Police have been distributing notices bearing the girl's photograph and making announcements through loudspeakers in the village. They have also appealed to the public to share any information that could help locate her.
During the search, the sniffer dog reportedly circled a relative's house, located two streets away from the girl's home, twice. Police are also searching the area, but no confirmed information about her whereabouts has emerged so far.
The investigation is continuing from multiple angles.