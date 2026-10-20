Jharkhand girl, 8, missing for five days near Sriperumbudur

The Sriperumbudur police have formed a special team to trace the girl and are using drones and a sniffer dog named Tiger to search the village and surrounding areas.

The girl had been staying with her grandparents in Karumangazhani after her mother, Kalpana, travelled to their native state of Jharkhand a few days ago.

According to the police, the girl reportedly left home on Friday evening and was seen walking near the Bengaluru National Highway. She did not return home, prompting her grandparents and relatives to search for her in several places.