Jewels worth Rs 7.86 crore seized in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: Election officials seized ten kg of gold and 29 kg of silver jewels worth Rs 7.86 crore transported by a logistics firm without proper documents in Rasipuram in Namakkal on Sunday.

A team of flying squad sleuths involved in vehicle check at Mallur check post near Rasipuram intercepted the vehicle of a private logistic firm bound to Madurai from Salem. A check revealed the presence of gold and silver jewels in the vehicle driven by Chandrasekaran accompanied by an armed guard Sundara Pandian.

They claimed to be transporting the jewels made in smithies in different areas across Salem to Madurai for delivery in jewel shops. As they couldn’t furnish proper documents for the jewels, the flying squad sleuths seized all the jewels and took them to the Rasipuram taluk office.

On 3 April, the election officials seized Rs 8.78 crore jewels transported without proper documents at the same Mallur check post.