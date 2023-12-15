Jewellery shop owner’s wife arrested by EOW

TIRUCHY: Pranav Jewellry owner’s wife who went absconding was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police in Tiruchy on Thursday.

The Pranav Jewellery chain collected over Rs 100 crore from the public in the name of gold savings and the owners Madhan and his wife Karthiga escaped after closing shops across the State. The EOW police which registered a case were investigating.

Meanwhile,, Madhan surrendered recently before the Special Court of Tamil Nadu Protection of Interest of Depositors Act (TNPID) in Madurai. Subsequently he was lodged in the prison under judicial custody. As Madhan was being interrogated, the police were hunting for his wife who had gone into hiding. On Thursday, the EOW arrested Karthiga in Tiruchy and took her to the office for a detailed investigation.

Subsequently,she was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. The EOW also planned to move a petition for obtaining her custody.