Jewel-tracker: Burglars use metal detectors

TIRUCHY: Metal detectors for ‘fast-tracking’ jewellery is the new modus operandi of treasure hunters in Kallakurichi. After a TNSTC conductor lost 67 sovereigns and Rs 23 lakh in cash kept at his home, Sankarapuram police in Kallakurichi were shocked when the arrested duo said they “made it fast” using metal detectors.

On February 15, Arul Jothi of SV Palayam near Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district locked his house and went to Puducherry to attend his daughter’s baby shower. On return, he was shocked to see the windows of his house broken and 67 sovereigns of jewellery and Rs 23 lakh kept in the almirah missing.

He complained to Kallakurichi SP Samay Singh Meena who formed four teams, monitored by DSP (Thirukovilur) Manoj Kumar for inquiry.

After 20 days of searches, one of the teams on vehicle inspection at Pakkam Pudur on Kallakurichi-Tiruvannamalai Road intercepted a two-wheeler on suspicion and questioned Marimuthu (26) from Koovagam and Udaya (29) from Villupuram. When the duo gave contradictory responses, police took them to Sankarapuram police station, where they confessed to looting the house of Arul Jothi.

They also spilt beans on their modus operandi. After identifying and breaking in at locked houses, they use metal detectors to find where the jewellery was kept.

The police recovered 25 sovereigns and Rs 2.19 lakh and arrested the duo. A search is on for the aides Rajasekar and Tippu Sultan. According to police, more than 15 cases including murder and dacoity are pending against Marimuthu and Udaya across the State.