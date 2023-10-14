Jewel shop owner shoots self in K’giri

COIMBATORE: A 55-year-old jewel shop owner shot himself to death at his residence in Krishnagiri on Friday.

The suicide of MP Suresh from Gandhi Nagar, who owns a jewel shop and into real estate, led to most of the shops downing shutters in Krishnagiri Town.

Around 7.30 am, the family members heard a gunshot from his room. “They were shocked to find Suresh lying in a pool of blood. He had shot with his licensed pistol at his neck,” police said.

Krishnagiri Town station police visited held inquiries. His body was sent to Krishnagiri GH for post mortem. As the news of his death spread, a large number of traders, industrialists and villagers gathered at his house.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Suresh was in severe depression over unknown reasons in the last few days. “A probe is underway to ascertain whether he died of family issues or due to debt,” police said.