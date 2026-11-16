JE suspended for deliberate power disruption during minister's event in Virudhunagar

CHENNAI: A junior engineer of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has been suspended for allegedly deliberately disrupting power supply during an event attended by Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister K Jegadeshwari at the Virudhunagar Collectorate on November 14.
According to an official statement, power supply to the event venue was disrupted at 10.56 am due to a technical fault at the Soolakarai substation. Electricity department staff immediately restored the supply through a generator within two minutes, at 10.58 am.
Later, a departmental inquiry into the incident found that the power disruption was caused by the junior engineer on duty, who had deliberately operated a circuit breaker, resulting in the interruption.
Following the inquiry, the junior engineer was placed under suspension for the misconduct, said the corporation.
It was the latest in a series of incidents of power disruption at events attended by ministers. Earlier, such incidents have happened during functions attended by KA Sengottaiyan and Aadhav Arjuna among others. Energy Minister R Nirmalkumar had alleged that it was sabotage by a section of the staff, implying the hands of political rivals.
TNPDCL instructed employees to discharge their duties responsibly and with dedication to protect the reputation of the utility and maintain public confidence.
It also said it was committed to ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the public and all consumers round the clock.