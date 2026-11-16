JE suspended for deliberate power disruption during minister's event in Virudhunagar

According to an official statement, power supply to the event venue was disrupted at 10.56 am due to a technical fault at the Soolakarai substation. Electricity department staff immediately restored the supply through a generator within two minutes, at 10.58 am.

Later, a departmental inquiry into the incident found that the power disruption was caused by the junior engineer on duty, who had deliberately operated a circuit breaker, resulting in the interruption.

Following the inquiry, the junior engineer was placed under suspension for the misconduct, said the corporation.