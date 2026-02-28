Jaya’s trusted ‘interim CM’, OPS joins DMK, quits as MLA

CHENNAI: Marking a dramatic turn in Tamil Nadu politics, three-time AIADMK Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) joined the ruling DMK on Friday. The veteran leader, alongside his son P Ravindhranath Kumar and key supporters, was inducted by Chief Minister MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters. Immediately following the ceremony, OPS resigned his assembly seat representing the Bodinayakkanur constituency in Theni.
The 75-year-old’s defection follows a three-year power struggle to reclaim his standing within the AIADMK. Once hailed as a "Patchai Tamilar" (hardcore Tamilian) by the late M Karunanidhi, OPS remains a prominent face of the influential Mukkulathor community. His move is widely viewed as a strategic "shot in the arm" for the DMK, particularly in the southern districts where his community wields significant electoral clout.
A staunch confidant of late supremo J Jayalalithaa, OPS rose from Periyakulam municipality chairman in 1996 to become the state’s most trusted "interim" leader. He served as Chief Minister thrice (2001, 2014, and 2016), famously holding the office in trust whenever Jayalalithaa faced legal hurdles. However, following her demise and a brief stint as Deputy CM under Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), internal friction led to his eventual ouster from the parent outfit.
Addressing the media, OPS lauded Stalin’s administration, stating the country is "closely watching" his model of growth and efficient governance. He drew a sharp contrast between Stalin’s "inclusive political culture" and the "autocratic approach" of his rival, EPS. Panneerselvam alleged that under Palaniswami’s leadership, the AIADMK has become an arrogant entity that may struggle to regain its former political glory.
By embracing the legacy of Anna and Kalaignar, OPS claimed he is aligning with a leadership that prioritises Tamil Nadu's development. For the DMK, the induction of a former AIADMK Treasurer and Coordinator marks a significant symbolic victory, further fragmenting the opposition ahead of the upcoming elections. The political landscape in the south now leans heavily toward the rising sun.