Jaya’s trusted ‘interim CM’, OPS joins DMK, quits as MLA

A staunch confidant of late supremo J Jayalalithaa, OPS rose from Periyakulam municipality chairman in 1996 to become the state’s most trusted "interim" leader. He served as Chief Minister thrice (2001, 2014, and 2016), famously holding the office in trust whenever Jayalalithaa faced legal hurdles. However, following her demise and a brief stint as Deputy CM under Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), internal friction led to his eventual ouster from the parent outfit.

Addressing the media, OPS lauded Stalin’s administration, stating the country is "closely watching" his model of growth and efficient governance. He drew a sharp contrast between Stalin’s "inclusive political culture" and the "autocratic approach" of his rival, EPS. Panneerselvam alleged that under Palaniswami’s leadership, the AIADMK has become an arrogant entity that may struggle to regain its former political glory.