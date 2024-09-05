Jayankondam to get SIPCOT unit soon, assures health minister

TIRUCHY: Steps are under way to establish a SIPCOT unit at Jayankondam, a long pending demand of the people of the region, informed Health Minister Ma Subramanian in Ariyalur on Wednesday.

The unit would be able to generate job opportunities for around 10,000 youths and boost the economy of the region, the Minister said.

Inaugurating several completed projects and laying the foundation for new schemes in Ariyalur, Subramanian said that the Jayankondam GH has been upgraded into a district government headquarters hospital. New buildings for the sub-health centres, PHCs, and UPHCs, which have been constructed at a total cost of Rs 3.35 crore, have been inaugurated for public use in the Jayankondam assembly constituency, he said.

“As people from Ariyalur district depend more on government-run hospitals for their needs, the state government is keen to ensure adequate medical facilities and availability of medicines,” he said.

Stating that the Chief Minister was very particular about the health conditions of the people of Tamil Nadu and he has sanctioned adequate funds for the schemes in the health department, the minister said, the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme has covered 1.91 crore people so far and the Innuyir Kappom scheme, an emergency care service, has benefitted 2.83 lakh in the state and a fund of Rs 247.85 crore has so far been spent for this.

Referring to the requests of the Jayankondam people for a SIPCOT in their region, he said that the Chief Minister approved the facility and the proposed industrial area would provide job opportunities to around 10,000 people in and around Jayankondam along with boosting the economy of this part of the state.

Among other things, the minister said that adequate preparations have been made to face the monsoon and prevent the outbreak of diseases. “Last year, 80 per cent of the countries across the world faced a dengue outbreak. But, the disease was under control in the state due to the combined efforts of various departments and the same preventive measures will be continued this year too”, the minister said.