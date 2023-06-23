Jayakumar writes to MHA, seeking intervention in connection with his arrest

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar on Friday petitioned the Secretary of the Union Home Ministry, seeking his intervention in connection with his arrest a year ago.

He charged that police arrested him on false charges and requested to take appropriate action against the erring police officials.

Following his petition against the police excess during his arrest on charges of attacking a DMK party functionary, the government of India had directed the state government to send an action taken report (ATR) to him. Even after 13 months, the state government nor the DGP of TN shared the ATR, said Jayakumar in the petition.

"I request the Home Affairs Ministry of the GoI to take necessary action and intervene in this matter. And direct the state government and DGP to inform me of the action taken on my petition dated on March 29, 2022 without further delay, " Jayakumar added.