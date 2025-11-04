Jayakumar says anything can happen in coming months

CHENNAI: Former minister and senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Monday criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for convening what he called a so-called all-party meeting, claiming it was merely a gathering of DMK’s alliance partners.

Speaking to reporters, Jayakumar said the AIADMK welcomed the Election Commission’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“We have repeatedly insisted that the names of deceased persons and those without valid addresses be removed from the voters’ list,” he said.

He alleged that in the Royapuram constituency alone, around 1,800 fake votes were found across just 10 polling booths, and that nearly 25,000 names of people who were either deceased or had no proper address were listed in the area.

“It is based on our repeated requests that the Election Commission has now taken action. Why should the DMK be afraid? Capturing polling booths and indulging in bogus voting is their usual practice,” he charged.

On a possible political alliance between the AIADMK and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Jayakumar cryptically remarked, “Anything can happen within two new moons,” suggesting that political equations in Tamil Nadu may change in the coming months.